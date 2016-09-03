Charity football match raised £2,000 for brave youngster Bradley

A team of kind-hearted football fans got together to raise cash for a poorly youngster.

Little Bradley Lowery is fighting for his life after cancer spread throughout his tiny body.

Action from a charity football match in aid of the frunraising for cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery, at Burnside SMC, Fence Houses on Saturday.

The five-year-old, of Blackhall, will start the strongest chemotherapy possible next week in an attempt to save his life.

The Blackhall Primary School pupil has had to have all his teeth removed in preparation for the treatment, to help prevent infection, and he will be hooked to a machine for six days.

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the start of 2013, but was declared free of the illness in 2014.

Sadly the cancer returned and his parents, Gemma and Carl Lowery, have now been hit with the devastating news that chemotherapy has not been working and the aggressive cancer is spreading at a rapid rate.

Heartbroken mum, Gemma, 33, said the only chance now is to try the youngster on the strong chemotherapy that will make him extremely ill, but he deserves the chance.

On Saturday, kind Jack Murray and a group of his pals raised more than £2,000 with a charity football match at Burnside Working Men’s Club, in Houghton.

The 20-year-old, of Thorney Close, Sunderland, decided to help Bradley after hearing that his cancer had returned.

Jack is no stranger to fundraising as he’s a part of Team George, a drive that helped raise thousands to send his cousin, little George Johnson, to America, in the hope that doctors could diagnose his illness.

Jack said: “I don’t know Bradley personally but I decided to organise something to raise a few hundred pounds after I heard that his cancer had come back.

“We’d raised nearly £2,000 before the match had even kicked off. The teams are made up of my friends and some lads from the Sunderland message boards who all wanted to band together to do something good.

“It’s brilliant to see this amount of support from everyone.”

It may have rained down on the players, but it didn’t put them off from raising cash for Bradley.

Jack said: “The weather hasn’t been great and it would have been easy for people to make an excuse and not come along, but everyone did, and the atmosphere has been brilliant, no one let it ruin their day.

“The amount of money that’s been raised is phenomenal and I’m just so proud of my friends, family and all the people who’ve got involved to help.”

Jack also had a message for little Bradley.

He said: “Just keep going and remember that you’ve got lots of people behind you and you never have to go through any of it alone.”

Bid to get Bradley new treatments in America

Little Bradley Lowery’s family are facing raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for treatment which could save his life.

Parents Gemma and Carl, from Blackhall, face raising £700,000 for new treatments in America which could help save the youngster or at least give him more time with his loved ones.

Money has been pouring in and well-wishers raised an extra £20,000 in 36 hours after news of the latest setback broke.

Gemma believes they now have around £300,000.

She said: “The amount of support has been amazing, I have no words to say how grateful and overwhelmed we are.

“The messages really help to get us through the darkest times.”

Facebook group, Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma, has details on how to make a donation and on fund-raising events being held. People can also help by joining the #JustOnePound scheme and text Brad02 £1 to 70070.

Bradley himself has also been raising cash.

Last month he shaved his head to help pay for his treatment after being diagnosed with a rare cancer for the second time.

Bradley had his head shaved to lessen the impact of his hair falling out as he undergoes chemotherapy.

Mum Gemma, called the day ‘emotional’ but said she was delighted to have raised £2,000 from the shave.

She said: “It went really well, Bradley wasn’t bothered by it, he said he quite likes it and thinks he looks like a footballer.”