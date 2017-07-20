Boy, one, battling leukaemia needs bone marrow transplant

A brave tot who is fighting cancer needs a bone marrow transplant after he suffered a relapse in his health.

Albie-Joe Ramshaw was diagnosed with leukaemia aged just six-weeks-old in December 2015.

Albi-Joe Ramshaw when he was younger.

He was taken to a walk-in centre by loving mum India for problems with his chest when the problem was first uncovered.

The plucky youngster was given steroids and feeding tubes during the course of his chemotherapy.

In September last year, Albie’s blood tests showed that he was winning his battle as his blood count tests were rising but over the in the last few months the he has become ill again after relapsing.

By the start of this year, his hair was growing back after undergoing chemotherapy treatment but recently Albie, of Houghton, has taken a turn for the worse which has left him in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Doctors even had to consider plastic surgery after the little fighter suffered with chemical burns caused by the treatments.

“He has had to face the hardest fight of his life from being a new born,” said India, 20.

“It’s been a horrible nightmare watching the child that I brought into this world go through that.

“I couldn’t even be able to put into words how I feel and what goes through my head everyday.

“党I don’t know how I have managed to keep myself so strong for so long.”

Now, the one-year-old’s family have launched a fund-raising campaign to cover costs while he undergoes treatment.

The funds will go towards travelling to and from hospital as well as food and necessities that the family need while they are staying away from home.

A GoFundMe page has a target of raising £1,500, with the family aiming to raise an overall total of £5,000.

Friends of the family are also encouraging the donation of stem cells to help save his life and many children like him.

The family are now inviting friends and well-wishers to a family fun day at The Colliery Inn, Hetton, on July 30 at 2pm.

The event will feature a bouncy castle, BBQ and face painting.

India is also inviting anyone who is interested to Albie’s christening at Houghton Cricket Club, on Sunday, August 20 at 12.30pm.

A recent event at the White Lion, in Houghton’s Newbottle Street, raised a total of £926 with donation buckets and football cards sold.

Donation buckets have also been given to local shops to encourage donations.

India added: “I would like everyone to try and make it to his christening to show Albie how many hearts he has touched.

“Let’s show Albie how loved he really is.

“I want as many people to be there as possible for my special boy and give him the perfect day.”

For more information about Albie or to donate to his appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/prayforalbie.