Ball to be held in honour of cervical cancer victim Amber Rose Cliff

A 25-year-old woman who has touched the hearts of thousands of people across the world will be remembered at a ball.

Amber Rose Cliff, from Sunderland, died earlier this month following a four-year battle with cervical cancer.

Have you backed Amber's Law?

Her family has since launched a campaign, Amber's Law, calling for a change to the current programme which would give women under the age of 25 the option to have a cervical screening on the NHS at a younger age.

Currently, women are not sent for a cervical smear on the NHS until the age of 25. Amber underwent a private smear test and learned the devastating news that she was facing cervical cancer.

The petition has almost 200,000 signatures, and has been backed by Lorraine Kelly, footballer Jordan Henderson, and Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasei.

Now, the date for a ball to raise awareness of Amber's Law, and raise money in support of those who cannot afford private smear tests, has been confirmed.

Amber pictured with her brother Josh Cliff.

It will take place at the Roker Hotel, Sunderland, on March 17 - and will be all out glitz and glamour in honour of Amber, who was brave, beautiful and "lived life to the full".

Tables of 10 cost £500 and include a three-course meal and entertainment. There will also be a charity auction and raffle.

For more information and to book your place, call Josh Cliff on 07411629476, email amberslaw@outlook.com or search "Amber's Law" on Facebook.

To sign the petition in Amber's name, click here.