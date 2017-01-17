Am dram stalwart who sexually abused two girls is struck off from working as chiropodist

A stalwart of the amateur dramatics scene in the North East who was jailed for more than six years for the sexual abuse of two girls has been struck off from working as a chiropodist.

Maurice McShane was put behind bars last March after he admitted four charges of sexual indecency with a child, sexual activity with a child, and sexual assault of a child.

The 54-year-old, of Ambleside Avenue, had been involved with amateur dramatics for more than 20 years, playing roles in productions in Sunderland, County Durham and South Tyneside.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton, jailed McShane for six years and one month, telling him: "There is a good and bad side to your character.

"It has been said you have shown remorse, that is part of the good side. But you didn’t show any remorse until the day of your trial when you pleaded guilty.

"Your victims were young and vulnerable, and there was a large age disparity between you."

He was made the subject of court orders restricting his internet use, banning him from unsupervised contact with children, and banning him from contacting his victims.

McShane was registered as a Chiropodist/Podiatrist with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC).

At a Conduct and Competence Committee Panel hearing, held in London, the decision was made that he should be struck off.

The committee findings read: "The Panel is satisfied that the conduct of the Registrant amounted to serious and deliberate criminal offences which involved sexual abuse over an extended period of time.

"There is lack of insight and a continuing risk of harm. The Registrant has shown no ability or willingness to reflect on or change his behaviour.

"Members of the public would be highly, and rightly, concerned if the Registrant were permitted to continue to practise.

"Given that the Registrant has been sentenced to over six years imprisonment for sexual offences any lesser sanction than striking off would lack a sufficient deterrent effect and would undermine confidence in the Chiropody/Podiatry profession and in the regulatory process.

"The Panel has concluded that the only proportionate and appropriate sanction is one of striking off."