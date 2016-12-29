A magical day for Bradley Lowery

Brave Bradley Lowery enjoyed a magical day in the wizarding world thanks to the Black Cats.

The Blackhall youngster travelled to London to spend the day at the Harry Potter Studio, a trip which was a Christmas present from Sunderland AFC.

The five-year-old’s battle with terminal neuroblastoma has touched the hearts of the nation with a quarter of a million people sending him a Christmas card to wish him well.

Bradley's mum, Gemma, took to Facebook to tell everyone how much Bradley had enjoyed his day out at the Warner Bros studio.

She said: "Bradley has had an amazing time at London and Harry Potter studios today.

"It is all about making memories and having special family time.

"Thank you to Sunderland AFC for this amazing xmas present."