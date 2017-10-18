11 things you said about period poverty in the UK

It's a shocking statistic - but the fact that a tenth of young women aged between 14 and 21 can't afford sanitary products certainly got you talking.

A survey by the charity Plan International UK revealed just how many women are struggling with buying towels, tampons and pain relief every month - and you had plenty to say about it.

Research found that over the past few years there has been a massive rise in the use of food banks. In 2016-17, charities handed out over 1.2million emergency food parcels.

If you want to help, many foodbanks take donations of toiletry and hygiene products - with sanitary towels and tampons being one of the top things on the list.

A list published by the Trussell Trust, a charity which co-ordinates foodbanks across the country, also includes toilet paper, soap, toothbrushes and wipes.

Here's how you reacted to the issue on social media:

Racy Rach: "Personally I think they should be free. It isn't our fault we need them. Some women use more than others and yeah they do cost a fortune!"

Sharon Boyd: "It's for the girls who are neglected whose parents wont spend a £1 as its not a priority.

"Or they are given two or three towels or Tampax for the duration of a period. For the girls who stay off school because using toilet roll is not safe during a school day.

"On your next period, go to work using toilet roll from public places. Then let me know how easy it you find it.

"So please think of the girls that still endure this basic neglect. Understand period poverty. I wonder how many of you have ever received free contraception you could afford."

Mandy Tucker: "Pads are about 70p in Aldi and maybe £1 for tampons. They work just as well as the expensive brands. Hopefully that's more affordable for those struggling with the cost."

Valerie Metcalf: "Everyone in this country wants everything free. Why? Men shave, well some of them, so should they have free razors? People have runny noses so should paper hankies be free? So it goes on. Prioritise!"

Jessica Taylor: "Not usually the most popular choice but the best option in this situation is reusable sanitary products.

"They last for years to come and are way better for our environment.

"If councils were able to provide free or discounted reusable as apposed to disposable products it would be much more feasible and the people receiving them would be sure they wouldn't be caught out the following months the come."

Andrea Buttling: "I wouldn't say it's a massive cost, usually about a fiver for a box of Tampax once a month. Saying that, some women get really heavy periods that last for ages and may need pads as well as tampons so could understand that getting costly."

Lesley Mather-Bell: "I think young girls starting should get them free to help them out till about age 18 to help them pay and educate that time of the month."

Julie Stone: "I still say they should be free as its something we can't control, just the nature of the beast unfortunately."

Claire Feetham: "Condoms are free so these should be."

Paul Nicholson: "From my personal perspective it's all different between all women, my personal opinion is that you shouldn't have to pay for the product that makes you a little more comfortable.

"It won't take away the cramps, or the feeling of being dragged from the inside out, but it's something. Blokes, including me don't see this, we hear niggles and moods. We don't understand it, we're not going through it.

"I've just been educated in some way by my other half ... have you noticed how many products are on the market, for free that are there to enhance male pleasure without consequences? The pill, the condom - both available for free.

"So why do women have to pay for something that takes the edge off, and then they tax it?"

Mel Marshall: "Clearly none of you have ever lived in poverty, but don’t try and slate people who are struggling to buy basic necessities by accusing them of having no priorities or spending there money else where. Some people only just make enough money to afford rent and bills and struggle to buy food."