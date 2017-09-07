'He was the North East' - your tributes to veteran broadcaster Mike Neville

He was a familiar and friendly face to all of us across the North East

And today, the region continues to mourn the loss of veteran broadcaster Mike Neville, whose death at the age of 80 was confirmed yesterday.



Fellow broadcaster and friend, Pam Royal, paid tribute to Mr Neville, who was awarded an MBE for his services to broadcasting, and said: "Mike was exactly the same off-camera as he was on.

"He was great fun to be with, full of hilarious stories and always on good form. "We have lost a dear friend. But Mike will always be a North East icon and legend."

Hundreds of you have shared your own tributes to him. Here are some of your comments from our social media pages.

Richard Parker: "An absolute legend of North East TV broadcasting. I was lucky enough to meet him when I was very young. He'll be missed."

Bob Hansford: "Rest in peace, dear friend, and that's what you were to thousands of us."

Steven Knaggs: "I met him once at the BBC bar after the news, he was the same in real life as on screen. He bought me a pint. Nice bloke. RIP Mike."

Les King: "He was the voice and face of North East news ... a true gentleman and a great professional RIP."

Eileen Robinson: "Sad news. Look North was never the same after he left. Rest in peace."

Isobel Myers Nicholaidis: "He was the North East ... how very sad."

Patricia Spour: "I grew up watching him on television. RIP."

Tim Brown: "Such a big part of our lives in the 70s."

Paddy Horsley: "A wonderful broadcaster with a lovely warm personality."

Barry Braim: "He always seemed so down to earth, a truly nice guy and a great advert for the North East."

Mark Keenan: "Another face and voice from my youth gone. Sad. Sleep peaceful Mr Neville."

Linda Watts: "RIP babes. The North East's own big man."