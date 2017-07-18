'He truly deserves it' - your views on Jermain Defoe and Sports Personality of the Year

Hundreds of messages have been pouring in for former SAFC striker Jermain Defoe, who is a bookies' favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The England international, who now plays for Bournemouth, captured the hearts of the nation through his touching friendship with Bradley Lowery, whose fight against neuroblastoma was watched across the world.

The six-year-old from Blackhall died earlier this month and was laid to rest on Friday, as hundreds of people in his village and across the region celebrated his life.

It was announced yesterday that Defoe, 34, is second in the rankings at bookies William Hill to be awarded the honour when the awards takes place in December.

Only heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is in front of him with 3/1 odds.

Here is what you had to say about Defoe:

Jennifer Daly: "And he should, he's gone above and beyond for this little lad and his family."

Stuart Wilkinson: "He took the meaning of Sports Personality to a new level."

Liz Gardiner: "This is what a true sports personality is all about. Giving as well as taking."

Janet Feeney: "He gets my vote. He brought so much happiness to a very ill wee boy. Beautiful person."

Pauline Johnson: "Totally deserves this. Bradley & his family would be so proud."

Liz Kelly: "Without a doubt and I agree that Bradley's family should give it to him. What a man, pure diamond with a heart of gold and so sincere and true which is hard to find."

Maureen Champ: "A genuine, compassionate man who Bradley adored and you can see the love he had for that little man."

Janice Dee: "He definitely deserves it for his love and devotion to Bradley. He showed a little boy how to care for people, to give back in their time of need. I loved seeing pics. Jermain always had Bradley's hand or carried him onto the field. Just amazing. Good Luck Jermain."

Steve Mascall: "Would make a true winner. Respect."

Ellen Breward: "He well and truly deserves it."

Lynn Dodgson: "So he should the love he had for Bradley was unreal, true gentleman totally deserves it."

Sam Margerison: "He was fantastic for Sunderland and without a doubt is a very kind and caring man!"