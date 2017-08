Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a van in Sunderland.

It happened between Monday, August 21 and Sunday, August 27, when the orange Ford Transit van registration LC08 XFU was parked on a drive-way on Hertford Crescent in Houghton.

Anyone who may have seen the van is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 628 of 27/08/17.