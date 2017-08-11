Have you heard? The Wear On Board word about Sunderland has reached the Vatican City

The word is spreading!

The Wear On Board poster - which tells the world of The Tall Ships Races coming to Sunderland - has reached another destination,

The Tall Ships Races poster.

And what an impressive destination it was. Pictured are Emily and Harriet Barker at St Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

By doing so, they helped to promote the message that the tall ships are coming to Sunderland next year.

Proud grandmother Eveline Barker told us: “Emily and Harriet live with their parents in Liverpool. They were visiting us (their paternal grandparents).

“We took them for a holiday to Rome and are excited that Sunderland, the birthplace of their daddy, is hosting the tall ships next year and are determined to visit with their parents.”

There has already been tremendous interest in the poster which promotes The Tall Ships Races which are coming to Sunderland in July next year.

The Sunderland Echo has just launched the colourful new poster and we want you to promote it all around the world.

In fact, whenever you go on holiday, go on a day out, or visit relations anywhere in the world, we want you to take a copy.

Here’s how the campaign works:

1. Grab a copy of the poster, which can be downloaded at https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzPSL5DHt6sIQ29NazFxLTNlT1k/view. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2. When you arrive at your holiday destination, hold your poster up and have your photograph taken with it.

3. Send that picture to us – with the tag ‘Wear On Board’ – so that we can publish it. That way, we can tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4. Send it to us either by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, send it in a message to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Don’t forget to include some information about yourself and contact details, so we can find out more about your visit.

Our campaign lasts right up until the races become reality in Sunderland in July next year.

But the word is out. Let’s spread it far and wide and make sure the world knows that Wear On Board for a fantastic festival of fun.

DESTINATIONS REACHED SO FAR;

FINLAND: Turku.

ITALY: Vatican City.

UK: Silverdale, Cumbria; Arnside, Cumbria.