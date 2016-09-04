Hartlepool sea tragedy victim named

A man who died in a boating tragedy in Hartlepool was today named locally as Lee Renney.

Mr Renney, 22, died while out on a boat half a mile off the Heugh pier after a fall from the boat on Friday evening.

Cleveland Police officers were called to the town's marina on Friday night for a rescue operation which involved Hartlepool lifeboat crews and the North East Ambulance Service.

A statement on the force's Facebook page said: "The 22-year-old man was fishing with his brother, nephew and a female at 7.25pm when his foot got tangled in the ropes of the fishing net and he fell into the water.

"He was in the water for a very short time before the RNLI came to his aid. Air ambulance were alerted and attended along with the coastguard who also assisted with his rescue but unfortunately the young man died.

"Other family members have now also been informed of the tragedy."

Mr Renney's family wished to make no comment on the tragedy today.

Inspector Ashley Harvey, of Cleveland Police, said: "There is currently an investigation underway between the police and the Marine Accident Investigation branch to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

"Further details should be released later."

Mike Craddy, Hartlepool RNLI Operations Manager said: "This was a multi agency incident and despite the best efforts of all concerned we were unable to save the gentleman.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time."

Humber Coastguard say they sent Hartlepool RNLI to go to the aid of the people on the fishing boat after it had been reported that one of her crew had fallen into the sea.

The fishing boat had been setting lobster pots when Mr Renney went overboard.



A spokesman for the lifeboat crew said: "When the Atlantic 85 Inshore lifeboat arrived on scene the man had been recovered from the sea and was on the fishing boat.

"An RNLI volunteer crew member was transferred onto the fishing boat and he began medical treatment on the casualty. The all- weather lifeboat arrived moments later and Hartlepool RNLI’s Doctor was transferred to the fishing vessel and took over the CPR.



"The fishing boat was escorted to Hartlepool lifeboat station while the medical care continued on the casualty. He was transferred to the pontoon where the all-weather lifeboat is moored and further efforts were made to revive him.



"The Air Ambulance and Paramedics were on scene and the fisherman was released into their care."