Hartlepool’s Camerons Brewery teams up with rock legends Motörhead to produce new ale

Camerons Brewery is serving up an Ace new beer for rock fans.

The Hartlepool company has teamed up with heavy rock legends Motörhead and Global Merchandising Services to create a new ale named in honour of a track from the band’s album, Ace of Spades.

The brewer has been working alongside the band’s surviving members to develop the beer over the last few months and plans to launch it later this year.

Road Crew takes its name from the Motörhead fan favourite ‘(We Are) The Road Crew’, which appears on the best-selling 1980s ‘Ace of Spades’ album.

The track was penned as a tribute to the band’s dedicated team of hard-working roadies and includes lines such as ‘Another beer is what I need.’

Road Crew, which will be available in keg, cask and bottle, is based on an American style session pale ale and will have an ABV of 4.5 per cent (five per cent in bottles).

Band members Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell have played a key part in the development of the beer.

“I’m proud to have been able to develop this beer with Camerons.

“The trials we have tasted have been great,” said Mikkey.

“We wanted this to be an exciting and refreshing brew which is for you, our Road Crew.”

Phil added: “It has been great fun working with the guys from Camerons on this beer.

“This is going to be an excellent beer for all Motörhead and rock fans around the world to enjoy.”

Camerons chief executive Chris Soley added: “We are delighted to work with the guys from Motörhead to create a collaboration beer from scratch.

“We’ve spent a lot of time working together to brew something innovative and sampled a wide range of different styles to ensure we did justice to the Motörhead name.

“Our primary objective was to create a fantastic tasting beer underpinned by the Motörhead branding.

“Although still in the trial phases of the Road Crew beer, we’re confident that what we’ve started so far will achieve this.

“It’s a fantastic partnership for Camerons Brewery and complements our growing Head of Steam pub brand, which we’re looking to expand to further cities across the UK.”

Camerons will be celebrating the launch of the new beer at locations in the North East and London later this year.