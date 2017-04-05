Hard-hitting campaign launched to tackle rise in arson attacks

A new campaign using the image of a badly burned teenage boy has been launched to encourage arsonists to think about the damage they can cause.

The hard-hitting campaign has been launched by Durham Constabulary in partnership with County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and aims to educate young people about the dangers of deliberately starting a fire.

The image of the badly bruned boy will be found on posters on bus stands in the areas of Horden, Shotton Colliery and Easington as well as on the rear of five fire engines in the Peterlee area.

“We’ve deliberately launched the campaign to coincide with the lighter nights, the time of year when this type of behaviour tends to increase. Our message although hard hitting, is clear, playing with fire is no joke and can have lifelong consequences,” said Chris Williams, Assistant District Manager for Easington.

Lee Blakelock, Neighbourhood Inspector for Peterlee said: “We have seen an increase in fires which have been deliberately set in the Peterlee area over the last few months and are very keen as we move into the summer period to stop this behaviour.

“We suspect the reason some of the fires are started is younger people trying to make themselves look good in front of their friends without thinking about the consequences of their actions. Our hope is the campaign will make them stop and think before they get involved in setting off a chain of events that could end in tragedy.”

Anyone with information about incidents of arson should call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.