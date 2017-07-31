Harbour Day reels in £2,000 for Sunderland RNLI

Sunny and hot weather brought out the public as £2,000 was raised at Sunderland Lifeboat Station’s annual Harbour Day.

The day was organised by station volunteers and members of the fundraising guild and included stalls and activities for all to enjoy.

The fun was opened with a joint search and rescue demonstration involving RNLI volunteers and a UK Coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside.

Live music was provided throughout the event by Wearside steel pan band Pantastic.

Several city businesses supported the event contributing raffle prizes, including restaurant D’Aqua, Fitness 2000, Port of Call, Triple Six tattoo studio and Bion restaurant.

Hours after the initial total was announced, a further donation of £250 was made by Andrew Grey Funeral Directors to take the event total to £2,000

James Jamieson, lifeboat operations manager at Sunderland RNLI station, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the members of the public who came along to support today’s event.

“We are also extremely grateful to Andrew Grey and the other local businesses that supported the event by making donations and contributions towards the day.

“The money raised is vital to our charity and its continued work; the ongoing public support we receive means that we here in Sunderland and the RNLI as a charitable organisation can continue to save lives.”

Sunderland RNLI Lifeboat Station is the oldest continually operational lifeboat in the UK.

It was originally opened in 1800 before being adopted by the RNLI in 1865.

It operates two inshore type lifeboats: An Atlantic 85 8.3m inflatable capable of 35 knots and a D Class (IB-1) 4.5m inflatable capable of 25 knots.

For more information on the organisation go to www.rnlisunderland.org.