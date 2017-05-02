Handbag found in Sunderland supermarket - can you help reunite it with its owner?

Police are hoping to reunite a handbag with its owner after it was found in a Sunderland supermarket.

The handbag was found in the Aldi store, in Carley Hill Road, on Saturday.

Officers believe the bag may belong to an elderly woman.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police added: "Anyone who recognises the handbag or thinks they may know who it belongs to is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 1142 290417."