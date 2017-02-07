Grindon - Down Your Way

At Grindon Church Community Project (GCCP) in Galway Road there are a wide range of volunteering activities as the project continues to develop the building and facilities. If you can wield a paint brush, a spade or a pen, why not get in touch, go and make some new friends and have some fun. The centre is open most days, the kettle is always on, and you are guarantees a warm welcome. Ring 0191 534 2519 for details.

The Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy runs at GCCP, teaching a variety of techniques, including self defence and developing self confidence. Beginners and more advanced members aged from six will be welcome on Thursdays, 6pm to 7pm. No upper age limit. Go along and speak to Craig for more details.

On Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 7.15pm, Clubbercise is held and this is followed by a Body Toning Class from 7.15pm to 8pm

Messy Church will be held at Grindon Church Community Project on Sunday from 3.30pm. There will be messy fun for all ages, with activities, songs and stories with a seasonal theme.

Coming soon at GCCP are: Getting Craftier for Charity, starts February 27; Silver Group for the over 50s starts March 3; Gardening Group – go along and help look after the huge garden and share in the harvest.