Grindon - Down Your Way

At Grindon Church Community Project (GCCP) in Galway Road there are a wide range of volunteering activities as the building and facilities continue to develop. If you can wield a paint brush, a spade or a pen get in touch and go along to make some new friends and have some fun. The centre is open most days, the kettle is always on, and you are guaranteed a warm welcome. Phone 0191 534 2519 for more details.

The Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy runs at GCCP, teaching a variety of techniques, including self defence and developing self confidence. Beginners and more advanced members aged from six upwards will be welcome on Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm. Talk to Craig for more details.

A range of fitness groups run at GCCP every week including: Tuesday 5pm to 5.45pm, LAF has a Clubbercise exercise class for 16 to 23-year- olds, which is free. Book via emailing kelly.brougham@sunderland.gov.uk or call 0191 5614691. This is a great opportunity to try a fun form of exercise; Tuesday from 6.30pm to 7.15pm Clubbercise, followed by a Body Toning Class from 7.15pm to 8pm; Thursday from 9.30am to 10.30am WAR by Group X – fitness and exercise class to dance tunes. More details from kbfitnessclasses@gmail.com or book online at https://bookwhen.com/kbfitness

Jay Childs, nine, attends Grindon hall Christian School, and has recently graded from white belt to red belt. He trains at Grindon Community Centre, Cortina Avenue, on a Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm. He has not been training long and has been doing very well. For more details about the club contact instructor Paul Gray on 07842 436675 or pop along. Beginners are welcome.