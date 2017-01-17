Grindon - Down Your Way

The Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy at GCCP (Grindon Church Community Project) Galway Road, teaches a variety of techniques, including self defence and developing self confidence. Beginners and more advanced members aged from six upwards will be welcome on Thursdays, 6pm to 7pm. No upper age limit. Call and meet Craig for more details.

A range of fitness groups runs at GCCP every week: On Tuesday from 6.30pm to 7.15pm - Clubbercise, followed by a Body Toning Class from 7.15pm to 8pm. On Thursday from 9.30am to 10.30am - WAR by Group X, fitness and exercise class to dance tunes. And on Saturday from 8.30am to 9.15am - HITT Boot Camp. More details from kbfitnessclasses@gmail.com or book online at https://bookwhen.com/kbfitness

At GCCP there are a wide range of volunteering activities as we continue to develop the building and facilities. If you can wield a paint brush, a spade or a pen, why not get in touch and come and make some new friends and have some fun. We’re open most days, the kettle is always on, and we can guarantee a warm welcome. Call us on 0191 534 2519.