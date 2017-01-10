Grindon - Down Your Way

The Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy meets at GCCP (Grindon Church Community Project) Galway Road, teaching a variety of techniques, including self defence and developing self confidence. Beginners and more advanced members aged from six will be welcome on Thursdays, from 6pm to 7pm. Go along and meet Craig for more details.

A new Slimming World group will run at GCCP on Wednesdays, at 7.30pm.

And a new range of fitness groups begin at GCCP this week: On Tuesday from 6.30pm to 7.15pm, clubbercise, followed by a body toning class from 7.15pm to 8pm; On Thursday from 9.30am to 10.30, WAR by Group X, fitness and exercise class for all; On Saturday from 8.30am to 9.15am, FITT Boot Camp More details from kelly@jittabugs.com