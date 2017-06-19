Grenfell Tower death toll set to rise as footage shows scale of destruction

The death toll from the Grenfell Tower fire is expected to rise further after police said they believe the number missing and unaccounted for has gone above 58.

Footage from inside the gutted 24-storey building has been released, showing the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.

Police have released the first images from inside the burnt-out Grenfell Tower. Pic: PA.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the conditions in the tower "verge on indescribable", and warned of the potential "terrible reality" that some people may never be identified.

Releasing the footage of the flats, Mr Cundy said a figure for the latest number of people presumed dead will be given today

He said: "The conditions due to the fire damage verge on indescribable, which is why this will be such a lengthy operation taking weeks to complete.

"We must also prepare people for the terrible reality that some people may not be identified due to the intensity of the fire.

"Sadly that work leads me to believe that the number of people missing, but as yet unaccounted for has risen from yesterday's figure of 58."