Grenfell Tower: 27 tower blocks in 15 council areas fail cladding fire safety tests

Cladding samples from 27 high-rise buildings in 15 local authorities have failed safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the Government has said.

The Department for Communities and Local Government's announcement comes amid a national safety operation to identify buildings with cladding like that used on the tower block in north Kensington.

People leave their homes in Camden. Picture: PA

Portsmouth and Brent were named along with Camden, Manchester, Plymouth and Hounslow as local authorities with buildings that failed tests.

Four tower blocks housing up to 4,000 people on Camden's Chalcots Estate have been evacuated over fire safety concerns.

Residents have spoken of their anger, fear and confusion over the evacuation of their homes, with some saying they only found out by watching television news.

As many prepared to spend the night in temporary accommodation, including a leisure centre and library complex in Swiss Cottage, they questioned the timing so late on a Friday.

Residents from the four blocks started filtering into the leisure centre around the corner from Taplow tower with belongings including heavily packed suitcases and pets.

Camden Council officials were heard telling weary residents: "If you have somewhere else to stay you will be a lot more comfortable.

"All we can offer you here tonight is a mattress on the floor."

A letter sent to residents of the estate by the council warns them that they need to be moved from their homes for "between three and four weeks", with the required fire safety work expected to be completed within this timeframe.

It added: "The Grenfell fire changes everything. We are taking this action because the safety of our residents comes first.

"We are sorry for the disruption this will cause to your lives, but we will work as quickly as possible over the coming weeks to get you back into your homes."

The letter also advises that staying with friends and family "may be the best option", and states that the council will provide temporary accommodation at no extra cost if residents are unable to do this.