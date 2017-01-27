Green light for more than 50 new homes in Washington

New life is to be breathed into a derelict site in Washington with the building of almost 60 new homes.

Gentoo Homes is to build 59 new houses in Glebe after it was granted planning permission by Sunderland City Council.

Image of the site overlooking the Galleries, Washington Bowling Alley and the footbridge which will be demolished.

Work will begin on a site off Parkway Road, close to the AMF bowling alley and Washington Primary Care Centre, in the spring.

The majority of the new homes will be available to buy and a small number for affordable rent, with the development featuring two, three and four-bedroom properties.

The new development will be Gentoo’s fifth live site in Sunderland, taking the number of new homes the group is building across the city to more than 500, and representing an investment of £80million.

Other sites include:

* 78 homes at Meadow View in Houghton;

* 155 homes at Thurcroft in Doxford Park;

* 88 homes at Castle Rise in Downhill;

* 132 homes at Hillcrag in High Ford.

Elevated view over the plot from the footbridge which will be demolished.

Gentoo chief executive John Craggs said: “We are delighted to have been given the green light to build new homes in Washington.

“This is the first time since the redevelopment of Albany that we have built new homes in Washington and Gentoo remains committed to meeting the diverse housing needs of the local area.

“The new development in Glebe will take the number of new homes we are currently building across the city to more than 500, with our investment exceeding £80million.

“This shows just how committed we are to providing new homes for Sunderland.”

The redevelopment of the site will include the demolition of the footbridge which links the existing derelict site to the Galleries shopping centre.

The footbridge will be replaced with an illuminated zebra crossing and a speed restricted area to ensure local residents still have a safe crossing point.

New homes are expected to be available to purchase in autumn 2017.