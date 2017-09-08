Great North Run 2017 by numbers

Ever wondered how many bottles of water are consumed on Great North Run day or how many countries are represented during the race?
Organisers have divided this weekend's annual half-marathon into numbers as follows:
Eight double decker baggage buses;
Almost 1,500 calories burned per runner;
If all the barriers used on Simplyhealth Great North Run day were laid end to end they would stretch for more than six miles;
3,000 volunteers;
More than 140 countries represented;
20,000 charity runners;
310,464 bottles of water given to thirsty runners;
Biggest contingent of runners from an individual club? 177 – Tyne Bridge Harriers;
Biggest outside of region? 82 - Jog Scotland;
Oldest runner? 96 - Jarra Jim;
Youngest runner? 17 – turns 17 on race day;
Average age? 38;
Most popular age range? 36-45;
Most represented towns/cities outside the North East? Leeds, Carlisle and Sheffield;
Most common surname? Smith;
Most common Christian name? Sarah, Emma, David and Paul.
Ten top tips for surviving the Great North Run
All you need to know about the 2017 Great North Run