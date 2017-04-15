Great Eggs-pectations! Readers make Echo Easter appeal a record-breaker

It is going to be a cracking Easter for some of our most vulnerable youngsters thanks to your egg-cellent response to our Easter Egg Appeal.

Dave Ritson and Toni Green, of Morrisons Doxford Park, with Amy, from Hope 4 Kidz

Thanks to you more than 2,000 children will be able to enjoy a chocolate treat over the Easter period.

Eggs to the value of £4,154 were donated and once again we have been bowled over by the wonderful donations.

The Sunderland Echo teamed up with North East Charity Hope 4 Kidz, to help the Easter Bunny deliver chocolate treats to youngsters,who without your help, may not otherwise have enjoyed a treat over the Easter holidays.

Chocolate treats have been donated to refuges, hospitals, vulnerable children’s units, homeless, young carers, child protection services and special needs units across the North East.

Kirsty Calvert, of Hays Travel, with some of the eggs which have been donated for the Easter appeal

Eggs were also donated to More Than Grandparents, a Sunderland-based group for relatives who look after children who have been orphaned or can no longer be looked after by their parents.

Mel Nichols, chairwoman of More Than Grandparents, said: “Thank you so much for your wonderful donation of easter eggs.

“This will make such a difference to the children who come to the More than Grandparents group who are all living with grandparents or relatives because their parents are unable to care for them.

“It will also help take the pressure off their carers, who are all suffering financial hardship as a result of their caring role.”

Melanie Nichols, chairwoman of More Than Grandparents group which received some of the Easter eggs donated to the Easter Egg Appeal

The Echo and Hope 4 Kidz rely on you the public and business to make our appeal successful and we cannot thank you enough for your support.

Viv Watts, Chief Executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “The response to our appeal has once again been tremendous, well, simply amazing.

“The request for donations grows every year and it is thanks to the generosity of the people of Sunderland and all the business that we can meet those requests.

“I would also like to thank Mick Horswill and Bobby Kerr for coming along to Sunderland Royal Hospital to help give out some of the eggs.”

Heather Smith, of Sainsbury's Fulwell, with Amy, from Hope 4 Kidz

Special thanks also goes to all our desginated drop off points Sainsburys Wessington Way, Sainsburys Silksworth, Sainsburys Fulwell, Sainsburys Washington, Sainsburys Teal Farm, Virgin Money Fawcett Street, Virgin Money The Bridges, Morrisons Doxford Park, Morrisons Seaburn, Santander Waterloo Place, Hays Travel Vine Place and Tesco the Bridges.

Gavin Foster, Managing Editor of the Sunderland Echo, said; “Once again the people of Sunderland have amazed us with their generosiy.

“We cannot thank you enough for all the donations, which help to make our appeals so successful and bring so much joy to some our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters.”

Natalie Gorman, from Computer Share, delivered 236 eggs for the Easter Bunny to the door of Hope 4 Kidz