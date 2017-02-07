Grangetown and Ashbrooke - Down Your Way

The parishioners of St Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Ryhope Road, will be celebrating the church’s diamond jubilee on Monday, February 27. The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, the Right Reverend Seamus Cunningham, will lead the concelebrated mass at 7pm and at which he will be joined by the current parish priest, Father Marc Lyden-Smith, and former priests of the parish. Mass will be followed by a celebration in the parish hall, which will include wine, a special cake and parish memorabilia. All are welcome.

The weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Sunderland held last Thursday lunchtime at the Rosedene Hotel, Queen Alexandra Road, was a business meeting. Members agreed to top up the £830, raised at the car park for the Regional Harriers Cross-Country Runs at Herrington Country Park in January, to £1,000 and donate the sum to St Benedicts Hospice. Members also agreed a donation of £300 to Water Aid for clean water and hygiene projects. Diarrhoea is the second biggest child killer in the world, lack of toilet facilities keeps girls out of school, stops women working and traps people in poverty.

St Michael’s Residents’ Association will meet on Wednesday, February 22, at 6.30pm at Auckland Homes, Hill View Road.

The Friends of Backhouse Park and Barley Mow Park will meet on Tuesday, February 14, at 6.30pm at the Back on the Map building, (ex-Hendon library).

Thornholme Residents’ Association will meet on Tuesday, February 28, in Ashbrooke Sports Club, at 6pm.

St Michael’s Councillors, Michael Dixon, Robert Oliver and Peter Wood, will hold their next ward surgery at the Community Centre, Stannington Grove, on Wednesday, February 15, from 10am to 11am.

Northumbria Police will hold a PACT meeting on Tuesday, February 28, at Auckland Homes, Hill View Road, at 6pm.