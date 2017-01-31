Grangetown and Ashbrooke - Down Your Way

The Rotary Club of Sunderland has continued to support local charities and made donations to Headway Wearside to help those with brain damage.

Houghton Albion young footballers received funds to purchase new strips. The new Roker Heritage Group that will manage the Roker Pier tunnel and lighthouse received a grant for safety equipment and training. Other groups to benefit included Action on Dementia Sunderland and Age UK Sunderland’s Winter Warmth project. The Tansy Centre at South Hylton also received funds along with items previously reported in Down Your Way such as Wearside Women in Need’s Sunderland Refuge, Autism in Mind,Sunderland and 10 heavy duty sleeping bags for homeless people attending Burn Park Drop-in Centre. President of the Club Sharad Trivedy said: “Rotary continues to support a wide range of people in our city, the young, the elderly, heritage and community groups,those with medical problems and those who are down and need a lift. We thank the people of Sunderland who support our car parks and help us raise money for those in need.”

St Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Ryhope Road will be celebrating its 60th birthday on Monday, February 27. There will be mass at 7pm in the church, to which all past parish priests have been invited, to be followed by a gathering in the church hall with wine and a special cake. There will also be a display of photographs and memorabilia. All are welcome.

St John Church, Ashbrooke, will host a “messy church” after school from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, tomorrow. Contact Andrea on 07838136090 for any information.

The Friends of Backhouse Park and Barley Mow Park will meet on Tuesday, February 14, from 6.30pm at the Back on the Map building (ex-Hendon library).

St Michael’s Residents’ Association will meet on Wednesday, February 22, at 6.30pm in Auckland Homes, Hill View Road.

Northumbria Police held its latest PACT meeting last week for St Michael’s Ward residents. Joining the local Community Police Officer and residents were ward Councillors Michael Dixon and Peter Wood. Various issues were discussed. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, February 28, at Auckland Homes, Hill View Road, at 6pm.

Thornholme Residents’ Association, chaired by Paul Baker, met last week at Ashbrooke Sports Club. At the usually well-attended meeting, joining residents were the local Community Police Officer, plus councillors, Niall Hodson and Iain Kay, (both Millfield Ward) plus Michael Dixon and Peter Wood (both St Michael’s ward). A variety of issues were raised including the crime statistics, good neighbours, housing, parking, fly-tipping and litter, community connector in both wards, the new Wear Bridge and the Sunderland City of Culture Bid in 2021, which will be decided later this year. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, February 28, same venue, at 6pm.

Blue Watch Youth Centre, with the generous funding from Virgin Money Foundation, was able to support 31 young people aged 16 to 25, of which 19 were successful in gaining employment during 2016. Blue Watch Youth Centre has been funded for a second year by Virgin Money Foundation, to continue the Steps to Success programme available to those who do not wish to undertake new or further long-term courses and just wish to gain employment or an apprenticeship. As part of the provision, Blue Watch also offers short courses including: Employability Skills, Food Safety & Nutrition, First Aid, in addition to work experience placements, tailored to the needs of the individual to assist them in gaining employment. Drop-in sessions are also available to do job search, complete paper or online application forms and construct CVs. The Employability Support Provision is available to anyone not currently in Education, Training or Employment aged 16 to 24 and resides in Sunderland. If you are currently, claiming Social Security Benefits or working with Sunderland Connexions ask your adviser for further details to be referred to the provision or contact the centre directly. Ring Denis Crompton, Senior Worker at Blue Watch Youth Centre, Burdon Lane, Ryhope, on 0191 5214060 or email: denis.crompton@bluewatchyouth.com