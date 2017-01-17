Grangetown and Ashbrooke - Down Your Way

The Friends of Backhouse Park and Barley Mow Park held its regular monthly meeting last week at the former Hendon Library building. Claire Wayman was in the chair and in attendance were St Michael’s Ward councillors Michael Dixon and Peter Wood, plus council area officer Nicky Rowland. The meeting discussed the possibility of a feasibility study to be funded by the council to look at the future management of the parks.

It also discussed the recent Christmas (Santa’s elves) event for families in which 113 children had participated. The next similar event is planned for Easter. Other matters discussed were a series of litter picks; the possibility of the erection of brown ‘tourist’ signs directing visitors to the parks; the events programme for the year ahead; and the removal of some shrubs and waste bins. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, beginning at 6.30pm at the same venue.

The treasurer of the Rotary Club of Sunderland, Tony Everett, was on hand to assist the cook and staff from the Wearside Women in Need Sunderland Refuge to stock up with groceries from a city centre supermarket. Tony said: “Our rotary club was pleased to assist women and children who live in the refuge at Christmas. It is something we have been doing for more than 20 years and hope to do in the future.”

St Michael’s councillors, Michael Dixon, Robert Oliver and Peter Wood hold their next ward surgery tomorrow at the Lower Hall, St John’s Methodist Church, Ashbrooke Road, from 10am to 11am.

Thornholme Residents’ Association met late last year to hold its AGM at the usual venue, Ashbrooke Sports Club. Re-elected chairman and treasurer respectively were Paul Baker and Stuart Ferguson, while Pauline Grey took over the duties of secretary for the coming year. In his chairman’s remarks, Paul thanked fellow officers, the police, council officers and local ward councillors for their support, and members for their regular attendance and contribution. He reported a successful year for the association when well-attended meetings discussed a variety of issues, some of which are ongoing, while others had successful resolutions during 2016. Joining members for the AGM were local police officers, plus the councillors Michael Dixon, Robert Oliver and Peter Wood, (all St Michael’s Ward), and Niall Hodson, (Millfield Ward). The first meeting of this year will be next Monday in the same venue, commencing 6pm.

Sunderland Conservative Women’s Organisation meets tomorrow when Donald Wood will be giving a talk on the recent United States presidential election. The meeting is at the usual venue, the Community Centre, Stannington Grove, (opposite Mamma Italia restaurant), commencing 2pm. Any non-members interested are very welcome

St Michael’s Residents’ Association meet tomorrow at Auckland Homes, Hill View Road, commencing 6.30pm.

Northumbria Police will hold its next PACT meeting for St Michael’s Ward residents on Tuesday, January 26, commencing 6pm at Auckland Homes, Hill View Road.