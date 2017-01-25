Grandson gets set to take on trek of a lifetime

A dedicated grandson is taking on the trek of a lifetime as part to raise funds in honour of his grandmother.

Connor Georgeson, 21, is gearing up to climb Mount Kilimanjaro - the highest free-standing mountain in the world - for the Alzheimer’s Society.

He decided to take on the adventure in support of his grandmother, Margaret Dunkley, 80, who was diagnosed with the condition eight years ago.

Connor, from Porchester Grove, Boldon Colliery, said: “I am really looking forward to it,”

“I saw the trek advertised a year or so ago. So it has been something on my mind for a while but I decided that this year would be the most appropriate to do it.”

Flying out from London on December 26, Connor, will take on the trek along with a group of Alzheimer’s Society fundraisers - aiming to reach the top on New Year’s Eve, before flying back home on January 4, 2018.

“It was just something that I wanted to do,” he said.

“My fundraising target is £5,000, which does include part of the travel costs, but the majority of it goes to the charity itself,” he continued.

“My grandmother who was officially diagnosed with it eight years ago, but we saw the signs a couple of years before that.

“She played a big part in looking after me and my brother when we were younger so we had a close relationship. “Because of that it was quite hard to deal with her diagnosis, as it is really sad, but something that she hasn’t lost is her sense of humour!

“She was really happy when I told her about it.”

To support Connor, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Connor-Georgeson?utm_id=13