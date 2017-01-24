Grandmother named as woman who died after crash on A19 slip road

A woman who died when her car crashed with a bus on an A19 slip road has been named as Parminder Dhinsa.

The 56-year-old was fatally injured after a coach collided with her black Vauxhall Corsa on the A1018 slip road on the northbound side of the A19 yesterday morning.

Picture of the scene by Katherine Cartwright.

Parminder, from Peterlee, was married, with two sons, aged 34 and 35 and also leaves two grandchildren.

She was well known in the local community as the family owns an off-licence in Wheatley Hill and a fish and chip shop in Trimdon Station.

The family describe themselves as being "absolutely devastated" at the loss of Parminder and have been asked to be left alone to grieve.

The collision investigation team are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened at approximately 11am, to come forward and speak to them.

They are specifically appealing to the driver of a car who stopped at the scene prior to the police's arrival and spoke to the driver of the coach.

Sergeant Jonathan Morgan, senior investigating officer, said: "This is an awful tragedy and our thoughts are with Parminder's family and friends.

"I would like to appeal directly to any drivers who drove past the scene of the collision to get in touch, especially those drivers with dashcams , as the footage may be crucial to our investigation."

Anyone with information should call the Collision Investigation Unit on 0191 3752159 quoting incident reference 116 of January 23.