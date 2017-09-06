Golden pair to launch Sunderland's Tall Ships Trainee programme

Sunderland's golden boys will launch the city's drive to sign up North East youngsters for next year's Tall Ships Race.

Gold Medal winning Paralympian Matt Wylie and Paralympian sailor John Robertson, winner of multiple Gold and Silver medals in the Disabled World Sailing Championships, will be join Mayor of Sunderland Coun Doris McKnight and guests to celebrate the launch of the Sunderland 2018 Sail Trainee Programme.

John Robertson

The programme gives exciting opportunities to young people right across the region, encouraging them to sign up to the adventure of a lifetime and take part in next summer’s Tall Ships Races.

The launch event takes place at Sunderland Yacht Club, a strong supporter of the event, on Monday, when John will take to the water with some of Sunderland’s young Sail Training Ambassadors to share his experience and highlight the fantastic sail training opportunities to young people.

Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, Councillor John Kelly said: "The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018 will give many of our young people an adventure of a lifetime.

"Sail training uses people’s experiences of being at sea as a wonderful way of learning about themselves and their crewmates. By sailing on one of these majestic ships, they will have an almost unique opportunity to discover their own strengths and talents as well as those around them as they learn to appreciate the value of working as a team."

The first leg of The Tall Ships Races 2018 sails from Sunderland (UK) to Esbjerg (Denmark). The event begins on Wednesday, July 11, and will run until Saturday, July 14.

Sail Trainees will begin their voyage with a spectacular Parade of Sail along the city’s coastline before spending around 4 days at sea.

Once in Esbjerg the adventure continues with cultural and sporting activities, crew party and the renowned crew parade where sail trainees from all the vessels come together to celebrate the race and thank their hosts in Denmark.