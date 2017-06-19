Gladiators ready! Sunderland schoolchildren take on reading challenge

Sunderland youngsters took on a gladiator challenge to improve their reading skills.

Children from four primary schools battled it out in the national Reading Gladiators Challenge after a year of studying eight reading books.

Five city schools came together to take part in the challenge, which was hosted by Academy 360 in Pennywell, for Year 4 students.

The other Wearside schools joining in were South Hylton Primary, Hylton Castle Primary, St Benet’s RC Primary and St Anne’s RC Primary.

Following a day of activities and challenges, South Hylton Primary School youngsters were crowned the overall winners.

The Reading Gladiators - Inter-School Challenge is part of a nationwide primary school reading programme targeting higher attaining readers.

Over the course of the day, students competed in three challenges

Organised by education group, Just Imagine, the programme has been running in schools since September 2016 providing students and teachers with specially selected books, materials and support, culminating in the Inter-School Challenge Day.

Vicky Edge-Baron from Just Imagine went along to the school, in Portsmouth Road, Sunderland, to run the day.

She said: “Over the course of the day, students competed in three challenges based on a set of eight tailored books they have read and evaluated throughout the year, pitting their wits against opposing teams in a contest of knowledge, performance and creativity.”

There was a quiz, as well as artistic and dramatic events to test the childrens’ skills as a Reading Gladiators.

The school who most impressed the judges was South Hylton Primary and they took the trophy back to their school.

Nationwide there are a total of 18 Reading Gladiator Challenge Day events with over 100 primary schools taking part, giving more than 800 Year 4 readers the opportunity to make adventurous reading choices and influence their peers throughout the school.

Due to the continued success of the challenge, the 2017-18 programme has been widened to include a tailored set of texts for the highest attaining readers in Year 2, Year 4 and Year 6.

