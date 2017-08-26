Get set for bank holiday sunshine

The sun is set to come out this bank holiday weekend as some parts of Britain enjoy predicted highs of 27C after a wet and cool August.

Most parts of the UK can look forward to some sunshine and warmer temperatures during the long weekend, with temperatures in the North East region expected to peak at around 21C, according to the Met Office.

Bank Holiday Monday looks set to be the hottest day for the southern half of the UK, with some milder temperatures in the North at around 18C.

If you're spending the weekend in the south, you can expect to see some sunny spells and light winds.

A fresher feel is forecast for the country from Tuesday onwards, with the wet weather moving south.