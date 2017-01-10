Get a free pattern to create a woolly wonder and help animals in need

An animal charity is asking North East knitters to help people oversees beasts in need.

SPANA provides free veterinary treatment to to sick and injured working animals in developing countries across the world.

The charity is running a “Big Knit for Vet Kit” fundraising campaign this January and February.

Kirsty Brzecze, head of community and supporter care for SPANA, said: "Working animals do the jobs of tractors, trucks and taxis throughout the developing world and are relied upon by many of the world’s poorest people for their livelihoods.

"However, without SPANA, there would be no veterinary care available for so many of these animals. SPANA is only able to carry out its work thanks to the generous donations we receive from the public and we’d be hugely grateful if your readers could show their support for this campaign.

"We are calling on local knitters to make Duncan the donkey, Hattie the horse, Oscar the ox – or brand new for 2017, Emma the elephant – and get sponsored while they stitch. The free knitting patterns can be ordered from www.spana.org/knit or by calling 020 7831 3999."