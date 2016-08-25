GCSE Results: Praise for pupils as school stays on exam success target

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Students at Boldon School have been praised by headteacher Elizabeth Hayes as they picked up their GCSE results.

The percentage of pupils gaining five or more GCSEs at grades A* to C was 57 per cent the same as last year.

However, the number of students gaining A* - C grade in English rose by seven per cent to 85 per cent compared to last year's figures.

It's an improvement Mrs Hayes is extremly proud of, as she praised her pupils.

She said: "It was really exciting before I opened the doors to the students as we have had a lot of students who have done incredibly well.

"We have maintained the standards tha we had last year and we have gone up in performance in individual subjects. English has gone up 85 per cent which is a fantastic achievement for our students.

Congratulations to the class of 2016 as students pick up their results. L-R Shannon Dunn, Sian Robinson, Lauren Holder, Ewan McKenzie, Emma Robson and Kayla Davison.

"We have had lots of students who have got As and A*s.

"It's lovely to see, when a person has done better than they expected and to celebrate their achievements whatever their achievement may be."

She added: "It doesn't get any easier. I have been doing this for 35 years and it's still just as hard. It's the same feeling every year of feeling nervous. But it's wonderful to see their smilng faces and lots of excitement.

"I'm delighted with the results the school has achieved. We have maintained the standards of those who achieved A* to C grades so I am absolutely delighted with out results. We have had some excellent performances in individual subjects including Maths, ICT, Sport.

"There has not been one subject where there has been a disaster which is wonderful."

Despite being nervous about picking up their results, students who arrived at the school in New Road, Boldon, spoke of their relief when they finally opened their envelopes to discover their grades.

Lauren Holder, 16, from Boldon opened her results to discover she had three A*s, six As, one B and one C.

She said: "I felt totally fine last night just excited. I did expect a little bit less than what I achieved so I'm really happy with what I got.

"It was really hard to study for the exams. I was constantly in the hosue. I'm just really happy it is all over."

Lauren hopes to become a pharmaceutical researcher.

Sian Robinson, 16, from Boldon achieved one A, seven Bs and one C. She is hoping to one day to either become a forensic pathologist or cardiovascular surgeon.

She said: "I just feel overwhelmed, sick and nervous but happy, very happy. I thought I wasn't going to pass some of them but I passed them all."

Shannon Dunn, 16, from Hedworth achieved seven Bs. one C and one D in her exams. She said: "I was very neverous and scared that I wasn't going to pass.

"I was just relieved when I got here and that I got the grades and I'm happy that I achieved the grades I wanted."