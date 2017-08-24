GCSE results day: Where next for Sunderland students?

Thousands of 16-year-olds across Sunderland will have got their GCSE results today.

For some it may mean and need a change in what they thought was their life’s direction.

Many people find apprenticeships a better way to start a career of their choice than traditional education routes Dave MacMillan

If the inclination isn’t there or your GCSE results aren’t good enough to go on to A-Levels or college, what are your choices? Resit, get a basic wage job or what about an apprenticeship, the best of all worlds?

At JB Skills Training Ltd, a leading training provider based in Sunderland, the 60-plus team is well geared up to help those who follow the ‘complete rethink’ route and decide to earn while they learn.

The provider has a raft of 16 plus opportunities - apprenticeship courses and positions within companies in the area that could be the route to kick-starting the perfect career.

Courses offered include a range of levels in subjects including ICT, Social Media, Business Admin, First Aid, Lean Office, IT, Warehousing and Storage, Health and Social Care, Business Improvement, Kitchen and Food Production, Customer Care and many more.

And if your maths and English results were poor, we can help with that preparing you for the world of work.

Dave MacMillan, managing director of JB Skills Training, said: “Lower than expected GSCE grades doesn’t mean you can’t have a successful career

“In fact, many people find apprenticeships a better way to start a career of their choice than traditional education routes - you’ll become a valuable member of your new team, where you’ll be able to share your ideas and see them make positive improvements to the business.

“Ninety-two per cent of apprentices in work said their apprenticeship had positively impacted their career, showing how an apprenticeship could put you ahead of the rest.”

JB Skills, in just the last three years, has helped over 750 learners through apprenticeships to secure their futures and enjoy successful careers.

One of those apprentices is local girl Sophie Elliott.

The teenager from Hetton has recently joined JB Skills as an apprentice, with the title of trainee recruitment resourcer.

In her role, Sophie resources suitable candidates for job opportunities and she also prepares CV’s ready to be sent over to employers.

Not only does Sophie work with the Business Development team ensuring JB Skills can deliver new contracts, and speak to prospective candidates, she also works with a fellow company, LMB Recruitment, updating all their social media and their website by creating job advertisements and posting them online.

Sophie said:“Ideally I would like to go into a HR role in the future.

“There is a good chance of that at JB Skills and through my apprenticeship; I am learning many important aspects about working within a successful organisation.

“I wouldn’t have got that grounding had I stayed at school, so I feel confident that my career is getting a good start and I will progress well.”

More information on JB Skills for learners and employers is available at www.jb-skillstraining.co.uk