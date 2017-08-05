Gardening: 5 of the best sandpits for kids

We look at 5 of the best sandoits for the garden

Plum Premium Sandpit and Bench, www.argos.co.uk, £199.99

Perfectly sized for several children to play at once, it encourages sociable and active play, incorporating a sand pit with a wooden decking and seating area. Sand pit and seating area combination that incorporates creative play activity with a social space for children. An attractive and fun multi-purpose item that only has a small footprint, making it ideal for smaller garden spaces,

Plum Palm Beach Sandpit, www.mothercare.co.uk, £124.99

Dig, build and create castles and shapes in the sand in this fantastic sand pit. Made from premium FSC certified timber with round corners for safety, this Palm Beach Sand Pit from Plum is perfect for sunny days and features two benches with lots of room for you and your friends. Strong, sturdy and easy to assemble, this sand pit is finished with a fabric canopy which helps keep children shaded from the sun.

Step 2 Crabbie Sandbox, www.mothercare.co.uk, £99.99

The Crabbie Sandbox features large claws and back legs which provide plenty of room for children to sit around the edge. When not in use the water proof shell completes the Crabbie look and provides an exciting garden feature that will excite children’s imaginations.

My First Sandpit, www.homebase.co.uk, £24.93

Keep little ones occupied while out in the garden, with My First Sandpit! No tools or screws requested. Includes a five-year warranty. Quick and easy assembly in just five minutes. Maintenance free.

Plum Treasure Beach Wooden Sandpit, www.argos.co.uk, £69.99

The Plum Treasure Beach Wooden Sandpit has built-in benches and is made from premium FSC certified timber with rounded corners for added safety. Easy to assemble and is supplied with a protective cover and ground sheet which prevents weeds from growing through and allows water to drain out of your sandbox.