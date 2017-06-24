Gardening: 5 of the best greenhouses

We look t five of the best greenhouses

Culti Cave Garden Growhouse, www.primrose.co.uk, £41.99

A fantastic alternative to permanent growhouse or greenhouse structures. The Culti Cave (pictured right), has been made from tough UV stable PVC, with a sewn-in groundsheet that helps keep bugs and pests out whilst promoting a humid atmosphere.

Dobbies Growhouse, www.dobbies.co.uk, £29.99

The Dobbies 4-Tier Growhouse is perfect for early planting. Practical and versatile, this temporary structure protects your seedlings from the elements.

Sprout PVC 4 Tier, www.homebase.co.uk, £23.98

The Sprout PVC Greenhouse is ideal for growing tomatoes and for seed propagation on patios and balconies. Includes shelving to accommodate plant growth. Easy to assemble push-fit tubular frame.

Growhouse on Legs, www.dobbies.co.uk, £59.99

Ideal for raising seedlings and young plants before planting outside, it comes in easy to assemble, ready-made sections. With a strong wooden frame and polycarbonate glazing it’s built to last, while the legs raise your seedlings away from the ground, adding further frost protection and making it easy to access.

Rowlinson Hardwood Mini , www.homebase.co.uk, £199.99

The Rowlinson hardwood mini greenhouse provides the perfect growing environment for all your young plants before onward planting. Fitted with polycarbonate glazing, the mini greenhouse also features two lifting lids with seperate lid stays which provides ventilation and easy access to the upper shelf, which also doubles up as a potting platform or growing area.