Garage and car destroyed in Durham fire

A garage and a car inside it have been destroyed in a fire in Durham.

Three crews from Durham station were called to a block of flats St Margaret's Court before 2am.

Fire destroyed a garage and a car inside, but no-one was hurt.

Two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and positive pressure ventilation were used by officers to put out the blaze.

Watch manager Michael Burdon, of Durham station, said: "The garage was well alight when the crews arrived and the car which was inside was completely destroyed.

"Thankfully it looks as if there were no casualties."