Funeral to take place for tragic teenager killed in road crash

A funeral will take place later this week for a teenager who died in a car crash.

The family of Rhys Hemmingway, 17, formerly of Hetton, say he will be "sadly missed".

His funeral service takes place on Friday at Wear Valley Crematorium, off Tees Walk, Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, at 3pm.

Rhys's family have asked that mourners wear something orange in his memory.

He was killed after the black Peugeot 206 he was driving was involved in a collision with a beige Skoda Octavia on the A68 at West Auckland on Thursday, June 29, at around 10.45am.

Paramedics and the firefighters attended although Rhys was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have issued a statement through Durham Police saying: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our son, brother and grandson Rhys who was involved in a

tragic road traffic collision.

“He was a much-loved son, brother, foster brother, boyfriend and grandson and will be sadly missed.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support at this sad time and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace with our loved ones.”

Police believe Rhys, who lived in Coundon, was driving downhill from Burtree in the direction of West Auckland when the collision occurred as the Skoda was heading uphill.

The 65-year-old female Skoda driver, from Bishop Auckland, was taken to hospital with broken ribs.

Traffic officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles being driven prior to the crash.

Anybody with any information is requested to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on (0191) 3752159 or Durham Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 127

of June 29.