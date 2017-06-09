Funeral of South Shields couple killed in Manchester bombing to take place next week

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford are to be laid to rest next week, it has been announced.

The South Shields couple were among the 22 victims of Manchester Arena bombing tragedy last month.

Their deaths left family, friends and the community where they grew up shocked and heartbroken.

A number of balloon releases have taken place across South Tyneside in tribute to Liam, 19, and Chloe, 17.

A book of condolence has also been opened at South Shields Town Hall where people can pay their own tributes.

It has been announced that a joint funeral will take place for the teenagers at St Hilda's Church in South Shields on Thursday, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

The couple's families have asked that those attending wear an item of pink and blue to the service.

Family flowers only are requested, with donations in lieu of Cancer Connections.