Funeral firm unveils rainbow hearse at Pride festival

A new hearse painted in the colours of the rainbow has been unveiled at a leading UK Pride festival.

Co-op Funeralcare said the Ford Cardinal is the latest in its growing fleet of specialist hearses, ranging from a 1933 Austin to a Japanese Buddhist-themed vehicle.

Co-Operative Funeralcare photo of their new rainbow hearse in Brighton, with Richard Miller (left) and Chris Sarson, which is being unveiled at the Brighton Pride festival on Saturday

The company said there had been a shift from sombre send-offs to families wanting funerals to be a celebration of life.

Martin Baker, head of central operations for the Co-op, said: "Personalisation within funerals is something we're seeing more and more of as families want to reflect the personalities and interests that our loved ones had while they were alive."

The colourful hearse was unveiled at the Brighton Pride festival on Saturday.