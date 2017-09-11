Fundraisers walk 12 miles to Stadium of Light to help Sunderland dad who broke his neck in fall

Footsore fundraisers stepped out to help the family of a Sunderland dad who broke his neck in a tragic fall bring him home.

John Lindsay has been paralysed since suffering serious spinal injuries in a fall down the stairs after an epileptic seizure at his home in Silksworth in August 2016.

The 44-year-old has regained some mobility above the waist and is able to talk, but still needs a wheelchair to get around and requires round-the-clock care.

Family and friends have set out to raise £300,000 to purchase and fit out a new home for John to share with wife Claire and daughter Jennifer, 10. The former kitchen salesman is also dad to Jon Weirs, 17.

The latest stage of the fundraising drive saw a sponsored walk from John’s care home, The Hawthorns, in Peterlee, to the Stadium of Light ahead of Saturday’s match between Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Claire admitted it had been easier that she expected to cover the 12 miles: “It went well - really well,” she said.

“The weather was kind to us and it was a lovely day.

“There were about 25 of us. Jennifer did really well and all of her cheer-leading squad came along with us, which was brilliant.

“We are really pleased with how well it went.”

Claire has been overwhelmed with the backing the family has received since launching the Bring John Home fund.

“We always get really well supported, which is lovely,” she said.

“We had people coming up to us all the time and giving us money for the collection buckets.”

It is hoped that Saturday’s walk will have raised around £2,000 by the time all the money donated on the day and pledged by sponsors has been collected.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bringjohnhome2o