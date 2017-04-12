Fulwell youngsters keep streets looking blooming lovely

Community volunteers have come clean to keep Fulwell looking lovely.

When Government funding cuts threatened to see the ward lose its flower beds, Coun Margaret Beck decided to set up a group to maintain the displays.

Young volunteers relax at the Mill View Social Club

Work has now started on the beds at the end of Cairns Road, at its junction of Station Road.

Coun Beck was delighted to see young people from the Youth Club in Monkwearmouth, which is run by Sunderland North Community Business Centre, turn out to help.

“We were so happy to see the kids helping us out and they all said that they really enjoyed it,” she said.

“When we asked them they all said that they ‘had a great time’. They also enjoyed chilling out with a soft drink and refreshments afterwards in Mill View Social Club.

“The local Police Community Support Officer, Alison Ross, was also there and gave a hand. We intended to do the beds next to the Blue Bell but time and energy had run out by then so we will do them in our next session.”

Now the work is under way, the volunteers are hoping it will be easier to stay on top of things.

“The beds have not been tended for a while and, as all gardeners know, the work is always harder first time,” said Coun Beck.

“We intend to make sure these beds are kept in a decent order and have some plants to fill in the spaces. In the autumn, we will plant some spring bulbs to make sure that we have some colour in the area.”

Local residents also turned out to help.

Retired policeman Steve Hansom was pleased to see so many young people turning out to support their community: “It was a brilliant day to do the work and it was great to see the kids getting involved,” he said.

“It shows that there is community spirit in all age groups.”