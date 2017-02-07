Fulwell, Roker and Seaburn - Down Your Way

Go along to Fulwell Library and make a Dr Seuss Birthday Hat on Wednesday, February 22, from2pm to 3pm. The activities are suitable for all ages but children under the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult. For further information, contact Fulwell Library on 0191 561 5260.

Wearside Field Club will meet on Tuesday, February 14, at 7.30pm in Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street. Speaker Sharon Vincent will talk about Hollwood. The next walk will be on in Saturday, February 18 (six miles), Shiremoor to Seaton Sluice, led by Allan and Norma Major. Meet at South Gosforth Metro at 10.45am. All are welcome.

A concert with Sunderland Rock Choir will be held in St Peter’s Church, Monkwearmouth, on Friday, February 24, at 7pm. Tickets are adults £5 and children £3. Refreshments will be served in the interval. Proceeds will go towards church funds for roof repairs.

All Saints’ Ladies’ Fellowship will meet tomorrow at 7.30pm. All Ladies are welcome

New groups at Redby Community Centre are: Pilates on Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm; Fridays from 9.30am to 10.30am, ring 07715139347 for details; Ballett B-Fit, Mondays from 7pm to 8pm, ring 07701357587; Needle Felting Workshop on Saturdays from 10am to noon, ring 07841136759. Call into the centre for more information on many other groups

A public speaker and leadership group is held at Fulwell Community Centre on the first and third Thursday of each month. New members are welcome.

Fulwell Art Club members have work on show in Fulwell Library. Some of the work is available to buy. Anyone wishing to join, the club meets at Fulwell Community Centre on Wednesdays at 1.30pm.

Are you looking for a venue to hold your meetings or activity groups? There are a few spaces available at the newly refurbished Fulwell Community Centre in Chapman street. If you are interested, ring 5486066 for information.

Seaburn (Men’s) Probus Club meets in Roker Methodist Church, at the junction of Lonsdale Road and Roker Park Road, tomorrow at 10am. New members would be very welcome to see what the club has to offer.

There are places available for girls to join St Andrew’s Rainbows, age five to seven, at St Andrew’s Church, Roker. Ring Ann on 0191 5485315 for details.

neSlimmers classes are held in Chapman Street Community Centre (off Sea Road) every Wednesday at 6pm. There is no joining fee, pay only as you attend. For more details go on Facebook at North East Slimmers.

St Andrew’s Operatic Society presents The Sorcerer, by WS Gilbert & A Sullivan in the Priestman Hall, Talbot Road, Roker, from February 15 to 18. Tickets are £10, (Wednesday £8), available from Andrew Cunningham on 0191 510 9530 or Smith’s Shoe Services, 17 Sea Road on 0191 548 3232 or ask any member of the society

Digital Camera Club meets at the Bedehive in the Bakehouse at St Peter’s Church, Monkwearmouth, on Mondays from 7pm to 9pm. Beginners to experienced photographers are welcome to go along to learn new skills and techniques. Sessions are £2 a week.

Ballroom dancing has re-started at the Naval Club in Roker Avenue on Wednesdays at 8pm. Entrance is £1.50. All are welcome.

Karate classes are held in Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street, on Saturdays from 2pm to 3pm. All ages and abilities are welcome. Ring Steve on 07896 074151 for more details.

A Fulwell ward surgery will be held at Fulwell Library, Dene Lane, on Saturday from 10.30am to 11.30am when ward Councillor Howe or Councillor Francis will be in attendance.

Join the friendly tea dance at the Seaburn Centre on Thursdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm for modern and sequence dancing with Jean and Johnny.