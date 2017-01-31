Fulwell, Roker and Seaburn - Down Your Way

Sunderland Philatelic Society will meet in the hall of Roker Methodist Church, on the corner of Roker Park Road and Lonsdale Road, tomorrow at 7pm, for a competition night – entries are submitted and judged/ bourse (buy and sell stamps). For further information, call Fred Greener on 3852196.

All Saints’ Ladies’ Fellowship will hold its first meeting of 2017 tomorrow at 7.30pm. All ladies are welcome.

Roker United Reformed Church Fellowship will meet on Tuesday, February 7, at 2pm for an afternoon of music with In Accord. All are welcome.

A public speaker and leadership group is held at Fulwell Community Centre on the first and third Thursday of each month. New members are welcome.

Monkwearmouth Drama Group is to start rehearsals for a Murder Mystery on Monday, February 6, at 7.30pm in St Andrew’s Church, Roker. Anyone interested in taking part should just turn up.

Are you looking for a venue to hold your meetings or activity groups? There are a few spaces available at the newly refurbished Fulwell Community Centre in Chapman street. If you are interested, ring 5486066 for information.

Seaburn (Men’s) Probus Club meets in Roker Methodist Church, at the junction of Lonsdale Road and Roker Park Road, tomorrow at 10am. New members would be very welcome to see what the club has to offer.

There are places available for girls to join St Andrew’s Rainbows, age five to seven, at St Andrew’s Church, Roker. Ring Ann on 0191 5485315 for details.

Fulwell Art Club members have work on show in Fulwell Library. Some of the work is available to buy. Anyone wishing to join, the club meets at Fulwell Community Centre on Wednesdays at 1.30pm.

neSlimmers classes are held in Chapman Street Community Centre (off Sea Road) every Wednesday at 6pm. There is no joining fee, pay only as you attend. For more details go on Facebook at North East Slimmers.

St Andrew’s Operatic Society presents The Sorcerer, by WS Gilbert & A Sullivan in the Priestman Hall, Talbot Road, Roker, from February 15 to 18. Tickets are £10, (Wednesday £8), available from Andrew Cunningham on 0191 510 9530 or Smith’s Shoe Services, 17 Sea Road on 0191 548 3232 or ask any member of the society

Digital Camera Club meets at the Bedehive in the Bakehouse at St Peter’s Church, Monkwearmouth, on Mondays from 7pm to 9pm. Beginners to experienced photographers are welcome to go along to learn new skills and techniques. Sessions are £2 a week.

Ballroom dancing has re-started at the Naval Club in Roker Avenue on Wednesdays at 8pm. Entrance is £1.50. All are welcome.

Karate classes are held in Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street, on Saturdays from 2pm to 3pm. All ages and abilities are welcome. Ring Steve on 07896 074151 for more details.

A Fulwell ward surgery will be held at Fulwell Library, Dene Lane, on Saturday from 10.30am to 11.30am when ward Councillor Howe or Councillor Francis will be in attendance.

Join the friendly tea dance at the Seaburn Centre on Thursdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm for modern and sequence dancing with Jean and Johnny.