Fulwell, Roker and Seaburn - Down Your Way

A coffee morning will be held at St Andrew’s Church, Talbot Road, Roker, on Saturday at 10am in the Priestman Hall. There will also be a cake stall and raffle. Entrance is £1 (refills 50p). All are welcome

Are you looking for a venue to hold your meetings or activity groups? There are a few spaces available at the newly-refurbished Fulwell Community Centre in Chapman street. If you are interested, ring 548 6066 for more information.

A Feast Day for Saint Benedict Biscop, founder of St Peter’s Church, Monkwearmouth, was held at St Peter’s Church on Thursday, January 12. The preacher was The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of Durham. Celebrant was The Rev Richard Bradshaw, Rector of Monkwearmouth Parish. St Benedict Biscop was Abbot of St Augustine’s, Canterbury, Abbot of Wearmouth and Abbot of Jarrow. He is also the Patron Saint of Sunderland. Many dignitaries were present including: Deputy Mayor and Consort of Sunderland, Aldermen Michael Arnott and Mark Greenfield, of Sunderland, High Sheriff Mr John Mowbray, five Sunderland Councillors Beck, Francis, Turner, Farthing and Scanlan. Simon Marshall, Director of Education Services, Chairman of Gentoo Ian Self, Paul Allison, Headlight Charity, and Mayor and Mayoress of Hetton, Darlington and Hartlepool. Also Durham County Council Chairman and Consort. A very fitting tribute to the church’s founder. On show was the Children’s 1300 Codex

There are places available for girls to join St Andrew’s Rainbows, for five to seven-year-olds, at St Andrew’s Church, Roker. Ring Ann on 0191 54 85315 for more details.

Roker Crafts group meets from 1pm to 3pm in Roker Methodist Church hall. Each session is led by a member of the group. On Friday members will hold their AGM/planning meeting/show and tell. If you wish to join take along a bring a basic craft kit (pen, pencil, fine scissors and a cutting board) and any textured or other interesting coloured papers or wool. Ring 549 5878 for more information.

Fulwell Art Club exhibition is at present on show in Fulwell Library. People can view the many wonderful paintings, some of which can be purchased. Its worth going along. Also any one wishing to join, the club can go along to Fulwell Community Centre on Wednesdays at 1.30pm.

neSlimmers classes are held in Chapman Street Community Centre (off Sea Rd) every Wednesday at 6pm. There is no joining fee, pay only as you attend. For more details go on Facebook @ North East Slimmers.

St Andrew’s Operatic Society presents The Sorcerer, by WS Gilbert & A Sullivan in the Priestman Hall, Talbot Road, Roker, from February 15 to 18. Tickets are £10, Wednesday £8, available from Andrew Cunningham on 0191 510 9530 or Smith’s Shoe Services, 17 Sea Road on 0191 548 3232 or ask any member of the society

Digital Camera Club meets at the Bedehive in the Bakehouse at St Peter’s Church, Monkwearmouth, on Mondays from 7pm to 9pm. Beginners to experienced photographers are welcome to go along to learn new skills and techniques. Sessions are £2 a week.

Ballroom dancing has re-started at the Naval Club in Roker Avenue on Wednesdays at 8pm. Entrance is £1.50. All are welcome.

Karate classes are held in Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street, on Saturdays from 2pm to 3pm. All ages and abilities are welcome. Ring Steve on 07896 074151 for more details.

A Fulwell ward surgery will be held at Fulwell Library, Dene Lane, on Saturday from 10.30am to 11.30am when ward Councillor Howe or Councillor Francis will be in attendance.

Join the friendly tea dance at the Seaburn Centre on Thursdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm for modern and sequence dancing with Jean and Johnny.