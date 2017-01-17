Fulwell, Roker and Seaburn - Down Your Way

Fulwell WI meets tonight in Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street, at 7.15pm.

Seaburn (Men’s) Probus Club meets in Roker Methodist Church at the junction of Lonsdale Road and Roker Park Road tomorrow at 10am. New members would be very welcome to see what the club has to offer.

Fulwell Neighbourhood Watch and PACT meeting will take place on Thursday at 6pm in Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street, Fulwell. There is usually a police presence. Ward councilors attend when possible. All are welcome.

Sunderland Philatelic Society will meet in the hall of Roker Methodist Church on the corner of Roker Park Road and Lonsdale Road tomorrow at 7pm, for a Non Philatelic Night. For further information call Fred Greener on 0191 385 2196.

neSlimmers – three meals, four snacks, no fuss! Classes held in Chapman Street Community Centre (off Sea Road) every Wednesday at 6pm. No joining fee, pay only as you attend. Find them on Facebook at North East Slimmers. See you there, Claire.

Roker United Reformed Church Fellowship meets on Tuesday, January 24, at 2pm, for a quiz All are welcome.

St Andrew’s Operatic Society presents ‘The Sorcerer’ by Gilbert & Sullivan in the Priestman Hall, Talbot Road, Roker, from Wednesday, February 15, to Saturday, February 18. Tickets £10, Wednesday £8 available from Andrew Cunningham on 0191 510 9530, Smiths Shoe Services, 17 Sea Road, 0191 548 3232, or any member of the society.

Three young stars at Redby Karate Club, who have all worked hard, have received students of the year honours at the club. The club trains Tuesday’s 5:30pm to 6:30pm and Sunday 5pm to 6pm.

The Digital Camera Club meets at the Bedehive in the Bakehouse at St Peter’s Church, Monkwearmouth, on Mondays from 7pm to 9pm. It is for anyone, from beginners to experienced photographers. Learn new skills and techniques. Weekly membership is £2.

Ballroom dancing has re-started at the Naval Club in Roker Avenue on Wednesdays at 8pm. Entrance fee is £1.50. All are welcome.

A Karate Self Defence Class is held in Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street, Fulwell, on Saturday, January 21, from 2pm to 3pm. All ages and abilities welcome. Call Steve on 07896 074151.

The Fulwell Ward surgery at Fulwell Library, Dene Lane, is on Saturday, from 10.30am to 11.30am when Coun Howe or Coun Francis will be in attendance.

Join the friendly Tea Dance at the Seaburn Centre on Thursday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and enjoy modern and sequence dancing with Jean and Johnny.

A coffee morning is being held at Fulwell Methodist Church on Saturday, January 21, from 10am to 11.30am.