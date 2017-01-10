Fulwell, Roker and Seaburn - Down Your Way

St Andrew’s Operatic Society presents The Sorcerer, by WS Gilbert & A Sullivan in the Priestman Hall, Talbot Road, Roker, from Wedneday, February 15, to Saturday, February 18. Tickets are £10 (£8 on the Wednesday), available from Andrew Cunningham on 0191 5109530 or Smith’s Shoe Services, 17 Sea Road, tel: 0191 548 3232 or any member of the society.

On Thursday, November 17, a very lucky group of WEA Literacy and Numeracy students from Fulwell Community Resource Centre were offered the chance to visit the Stagecoach Depot at the Wheatsheaf and through the bus wash. The visit was organised by Steve Walker Managing Director after a request from WEA tutor Pam Davis. It was a fantastic learning experience and a special thanks to Colin Gardner engineering manager, Steve Hamilton our driver for the day and Colin the engineer who provided us with so much information.

The Parish of Monkwearmouth is to hold a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving to remember loved ones in All Saints’ Church tomorrow at 1pm. It will be followed by light refreshments in the Vestry Meeting Room with an opportunity to talk or sit quietly in church. The service will last about 20 minutes.

Wearside Field Club will meet tonight at 7.30pm in Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street. Speaker Peter Talbot will talk about A Ski-Touring Expedition in Spitzbergen. All are welcome. The next walk will take place on Saturday (five miles) Marsden Circular, to be led by John Thornton. Meet at Whitburn car park behind Latimers fish shop.

Balletbefit, adult classes, take place at Fulwell Community Centre, Chapman Street on Mondays from 7pm to 9pm. Workout to dance inspired shaping and exercise classes to improve strength, grace and poise. Helen Wilson is a Balletbefit Certified instructor. Contact her at Helen.wilson@balletbefit.com.

Digital Camera Club meets in the Bedehive in the Bakehouse at St Peter’s Church, Monkwearmouth, on Mondays from 7pm to 9pm. All level of photographers are welcome. Learn new skills and techniques. Sessions cost £2 weekly.

Ballroom Dancing has re-started at the Naval Club in Roker Avenue on Wednesdays at 8pm. Entrance fee is £1.50. All are welcome.

Harry Gettins, above, nine, who trains at Redby Community Centre Karate Club, has seen his hard work pay off as he has recently achieved his First Dan Black Belt. His mum, Emily, and his younger brother are also aiming to follow in his footsteps. To find out more about the karate sessions, ring 07948 374298, or pop into Redby Community Centre on a Tuesday at 5.30pm or Sunday at 5pm.

Fulwell ward surgery will be held in Fulwell Library, Dene Lane, on Saturday from 10.30am to 11.30am. Ward Councillor Howe or Francis will be in attendance.

A tea dance takes place at the Seaburn Centre on Thursdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Join Jean and Johnny for modern and sequence dancing.