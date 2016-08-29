From shopgirl to fashion model

A Sunderland shop assistant with a passion for fashion has been chosen as the face of a national campaign for a plus-size clothing brand.

Michelle Ball, 19, from Castletown, is one of the only women from the North East who will feature in the Autumn/Winter campaign for major brand Yours Clothing.

As well as modelling the clothes in a forthcoming fashion shoot, Michelle also sells them at the Yours Clothing store in The Bridges.

After tweeting pictures of herself to the brand’s account she made the final 40 in the Face of Yours Clothing contest who were invited to a casting.

Her pictures impressed the brand’s bosses so much she’s been chosen as one of 18 women nationally to appear in the next season’s fashion images.

Michelle, who is a size 18-20, also posts updates on beauty and plus-size fashion on her Redhead with Curves blog.

Michelle at the Yours Clothing casting

The aspiring model, who also works part-time as a youth worker, said: “We had an opening day at the store which was attended by fashion bloggers and I got chatting to one of the girls who’d featured in the Face of Yours Clothing campaign last year. She recommended I apply so I thought I’d give it a go. I tweeted them some images using the campaign’s hashtag and they invited me to a casting.

“It’s such a great opportunity as I’m an aspiring plus-size model. I believe I’m the only woman from the North East in the campaign and I feel really proud to represent Sunderland, as well as the store itself.

“The other women in the shop are all body positive and sassy, they’re great to work with.”

A spokeswoman for Yours Clothing said: “The competition was aired across social media to give plus-size women a chance to appear in upcoming Autumn/ Winter campaigns. The competition was designed to encourage realness by discovering true to life women who are genuinely plus-size and body positive, for the customers of Yours Clothing to relate to.

One of Michelle's fashion posts

“The winners will be appearing in the Yours Clothing upcoming campaign shoots, inclusive of Autumn Forest, Halloween, Outwear and Christmas Party themes.

“Yours Clothing would like to thank each and every beautiful entrant and congratulate all eighteen winners.”