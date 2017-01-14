Friends find message in a bottle washed up after dramatic high tides

Three friends got a nice surprise when they found a message in a bottle washed up after yesterday's high tides.

Laurence Younger, a local birder from South Shields, was out walking with friends around 12pm today, Saturday January 14, when he spotted a bottle among the debris washed up on the shore.

Mr Younger said: "I was with fellow birders Stuart Thompson and Sid Gibson when we found this message in a bottle near Shields pier.

"We were lucky to find it, as hundreds of bottles had washed up in the surge.

"Sid picked it up first and opened it."

Reading the message, the friends realised it hadn't travelled as far as they were expecting - as it said it came from a seven-year-old who lives in Sunderland.

The message read: "If you find a pirate ship and have a weapon, you could take over their ship so it is yours."

